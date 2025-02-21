Industry
Limited impact of Monetary policy on foreign outflows, currency: MPC members
SummaryThe February MPC meeting revealed a shift towards prioritizing growth, with concerns over restrictive monetary policy's impact on credit flow and inflation. Members recognized the need for continued policy adjustments, anticipating another rate cut in April.
Monetary policy committee (MPC) members acknowledged the need to give growth the much-needed impetus, while assuaging concerns about the impact of policy action on foreign exchange outflows and the rupee, minutes of the panel's latest meeting showed.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more