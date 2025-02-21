'Too restrictive'

The three external MPC members, however, said India’s monetary policy may have become too restrictive, resulting in the current growth slowdown. RBI had kept interest rates unchanged since February 2023, determined to bring down inflation to the 4% target. While this did bring down inflation expectations, the central bank had to downgrade its FY25 growth estimates from 7.2% in the October policy to 6.6% in December policy. According to the first advanced GDP estimates from the National Statistical Office (NSO), India may grow at an even lower pace of 6.4% during the year.