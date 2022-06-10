Linking credit cards to UPI to test the zero-MDR regime

Allowing credit cards on UPI might lead to fresh agreements with merchants, through the network provider, which implies there could be a pushback if the flow moves more towards credit over traditional UPI, the Kotak report said. There could be different formats of UPI where credit cards may or may not be accepted so that the merchant is free of the worry of MDR charges. Another possibility is changes to MDR (RuPay credit card MDR is similar to other providers) by network providers after discussions with card issuers or acceptors, it said.