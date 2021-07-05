Liquidity surplus at highest level since early April, says Care Ratings

“Incremental bank deposits growth (over March 2021) as of 18 June has been 1.2% as against the contraction in bank credit of -1 %. In absolute terms the outstanding bank deposits were ₹153 trillion while the outstanding bank credit was ₹108 trillion. The restrictions across various regions in the country following the second wave of the pandemic in the country has once again impacted economic activity and thereby the demand for credit," the report added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}