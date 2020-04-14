Liquidity will be key, valuations will change post covid-19: Deepak Parekh

BENGALURU: Liquidity will be key for companies to survive post the covid-19 crisis and their valuations will undergo a drastic change, HDFC Ltd chairman Deepak Parekh said on Tuesday. Parekh also said startups will need to stop burning cash as India witnesses an unforeseen situation.

“...We are facing disruptions and dislocations like never before. What we don’t have clarity on is when things will get better. I would guess in May, we will be able to start operations. But there is a lot we don’t know and that’s causing anxiety," Parekh said in a webinar organised by real estate industry body Naredco (National Real Estate Development Council).

Certain sectors such as banks, online delivery companies and information technology (IT) continue work relatively well as India is a service-driven economy and primarily not a manufacturing hub, though airlines, travel and tourism have been hit hard, he said.

The challenge, however, is that the economy was already slowing and the current HEF, or health, economic and financial crisis, has morphed into one creating an unprecedented difficult situation.

Parekh warned that there will be widescale changes in the way businesses perform post the lockdown and that banks will continue to be risk averse towards sectors such as real estate, given the massive non-performing assets (NPA) they generate.

“Doing business in a lockdown is not easy, selling flats is impossible. We don’t know what customer behaviour will be like post covid-19 and what will be the psyche of the worker. We should be aware that even a sanctioned line of credit are not equal to liquidity. So companies need to be liquid. Anyone who has committed money, will review again. The good thing is there will be a lot of private equity money still available," Parekh said.

Parekh also urged that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) needs to consider a one-time restructuring of real estate loans and extend the NPA period from 90 days to 180 days, for at least three-six months.

He said real estate prices need to drop by at least 20% and developers must offload inventory at any possible price.

“Leverage long-term relationships with banks and use the moratorium as a last resort because there is a cost to it. Don’t let assets slip into NPA. Leverage and high borrowing level can be a double-edged sword and can destroy you in bad times. Be careful of the perils of leverage and short-terms borrowings. Enhance equity cushion and take it at whatever price even if you have to make compromises on valuations," Parekh said.