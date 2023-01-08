List of banks that hiked FD interest rates in the first week of January 2023

Fixed deposit interest rates have been steadily increasing since May 2022 as a result of RBI's steady hike in the repo rate to control inflation. This is the fifth consecutive repo rate hike since May of FY22 when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 0.35% from 5.9% to 6.25% during its monetary policy meeting held in December. Since May, the RBI has increased the repo rate by 225 basis points to 6.25% in an effort to combat inflation. In November 2022, India's annual retail price inflation dropped to 5.88%, the lowest level since December of the previous year, and compared to 6.77% in October 2022. Investors in fixed deposit products are ecstatic regarding the steep increase in interest rates, which has been fueled by the repo rate's fifth straight climb. Some economic analysts anticipate that the RBI may announce or impose another hike in February 2023. However, a few banks have announced a rise in the interest rates for fixed deposits under ₹2 crore in the first week of January 2023. Here, let's look at the entire list.

