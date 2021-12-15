In the 14th Mint Annual Banking Conclave, a panel of experts will delve deep into the opportunities presented by the rapidly changing banking landscape of India. The Mint Annual Banking Conclave is a curated platform to discuss, debate and develop ideas on the Future of Banking: Navigating the digital opportunity. Traditional banking as we have known it is undergoing a radical digital transformation. The next wave will be the result of an open ecosystem of customers, traditional banks, fintech firms, account aggregators, regulators, developers and non-banking firms.

Some of the eminent speakers are Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara, Infosys Non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani, MoS for Ministry of Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisan Rao Karad and RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao, among others'.

Catch all the live updates here:

2.30 PM: The 14th Mint Annual Banking Conclave has started.

2.40 PM: Banks have opened 240 million bank accounts, which is fulfilling the goal of financial inclusion in the country, says Mint Editor-in-Chief Sruthijith K K.

2.42: The percentage of bad loans in March was 7.5%, which is a significant improvement, says KK.

2.43 PM: Around 37 per cent loans extended are now in the buy now pay later category, says KK.

2.50 PM: VV Balaji, Head, Business Technology Group, ICICI Bank, on new technologies: Mobile banking has penetrated across the country. Even in villages, they use quite a bit of tech these days. We Indians don't have too much legacy, which is an advantage and Indian banks are adopting very fast.

2.55 PM: Anjani Rathor, Chief Digital Officer, HDFC Bank, on new techs: "These are areas where everyone has diff strategies therefore outcome is very different."

3.00 PM: VV Balaji Head on AI and intelligent automation: "In the last few years, there are consortiums formed globally on new techs. It should be successful. But we also have to see its practicality."

Also read: Evolving tech still don't have relevant use cases in Indian banking: Kotak Bank's Deepak Sharma

3.15 PM: Anjani Rathore, Anjani Rathor, Chief Digital Officer, HDFC Bank, on linking new techs: "We need to monitor the end-to-end path. Therefore, the whole process becomes complex. New techs adoption will lead to new risks and we need to work with regulators to ensure make them risk-free."

3.20 PM: Hemant Dabke, Senior Director, enterprise sales, Uipath, on what banks can do better to adopt new techs: "Two things -- one is there's still a psychological barrier in automation, especially when there's the tendency to throw more. The other bigger problem is the ecosystem. How do they engage with the larger ecosystem."

3.30 PM: Sameer Shetty, President, digital business & transformation, Axis Bank: "It is important to have a clear notion that you are not putting money behind new tech without a clear outlook. Also, there is a mindset shift but there's not enough change in appetite to spend."

3.35 PM: VV Balaji, Head, business technology group, ICICI Bank, on the future of banking after 5 years: "How do embed banking day-to-day life. You'll more of it future."

Also read: Evolving tech still don't have relevant use cases in Indian banking: Kotak Bank's Deepak Sharma

The next session will be ‘capability demonstration by startups’. The first among five sessions that will be discussed is by 'Data Science Wizards'.

3.38 PM: Sandeep Data Science Wizards on its UnifyAI platform architecture: “There are three key building blocks of UnifyAI Platform – Data Pipeline, Machine Learning & AI, and UnifyAI Orchestrator."

3.40 PM: TransCognit Informatics is an Indian startup working in the two domains of Sovereign Fintech, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and Digital Asset Management (DAM) through tokenisation. It intends to create products and services in these spaces, particularly around DAM over CBDC.

4.35 PM: Jar is a startup that helps Indians rediscover advantages of saving every single day. It aims to reintroduce the current generation to the concept of piggy banks by helping them save in digital gold and staying bank agnostic so that no matter who a user banks with, they can always save using Jar.

4.36 PM: FanPay is a marketing and distribution partner of IDFC FIRST Bank Prepaid Card. With FamPay and its numberless prepaid card, minors can successfully make online and offline payments without the need to set up a bank account.

4.45 PM: Saurabh Tripathi, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG, on 'Future of banking': “QR Codes are growing at humongous pace. Amount of transaction data is going to be huge."

4.50 PM: Saurabh Tripathi on future of banking

"Focus on customer experience

Design capability

Advance analytics

Technology stack

Partnership business"

Also read: Lending will undergo dramatic transformation in 3 years: BCG's Saurabh Tripathi

The next session will be on 'DeFi: Disrupting or transforming banking?'

4.23 PM: Vishakha Singh, Co-founder & Vice President, WazirX NFT marketplace, on the connection between Defi and NFT: "For us, we have to acknowledge that blockchain is the 'baap' of all techs. Because of the decentralisation ethos, blockchain has posed a threat in the way we were transacting. With blockchain, it has cut down on costs. It's much faster. A lot of times, people confuse crypto as a currency only, but it's just one function of blockchain. NFT is sustaining be the cause of blockchain tech. NFTs are a source of income for collections and even NFT is still much safer."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!