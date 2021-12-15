LIVE: 'Blockchain is the 'baap' of all technologies': WazirX's Vishakha Singh

In the 14th Mint Annual Banking Conclave, a panel of experts will delve deep into the opportunities presented by the rapidly changing banking landscape of India. The Mint Annual Banking Conclave is a curated platform to discuss, debate and develop ideas on the Future of Banking: Navigating the digital opportunity. Traditional banking as we have known it is undergoing a radical digital transformation. The next wave will be the result of an open ecosystem of customers, traditional banks, fintech firms, account aggregators, regulators, developers and non-banking firms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}