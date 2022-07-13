Loan appetite ticks up, but these are some red flags

“Industry has been deleveraging during the last two to three years, and demand has also been sluggish," said Vijayakumar, explaining why India Inc. could be falling behind. While demand has been slowly picking up, a challenging geopolitical landscape, rising interest rates and the depreciation in the rupee could throw a spanner in capital expenditure revival. Meanwhile, the share of big-ticket loans (above ₹100 crore) marginally dropped between June 2021 and March 2022, and that of smaller-ticket loans (up to ₹25 lakh) inched up from 32.9% to 33.1%.