Covid third wave yet to derail bank loan recoveries

India Ratings believes segments such as personal loans, business loans, school buses, taxi and heavy commercial vehicles are still seeing lower collection efficiencies or higher bounce rates. “These have been restructured at a higher proportion, and so the actual pain in these segments does not get reflected in the bounce rate data. India Ratings believes credit cost would be elevated for FY22 and slippages from the restructured book can put pressure on headline asset quality numbers," it said in a report on Wednesday.