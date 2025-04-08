Industry
Loan growth slows for banks in Q4 as liquidity stays tight, deposits lag
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 08 Apr 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Summary
- While the 25-basis-point rate cut by RBI in February prompted repricing in loans, deposit rates stayed elevated, squeezing margins of most banks.
Mumbai: The pace of loan and deposit growth slowed sequentially for several banks in the fourth quarter ended December even as margins came under pressure.
