As a part of its credit quality review for the first half of FY25, Crisil Ratings Ltd guided that advances for banks are likely to grow 12-13% in FY26, with a pick-up across segments. The asset quality is seen stable, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of around 2.4% expected as on 31 March 2026. There could be a moderation in net interest margins as loan assets are likely to re-price downwards faster than deposits in a declining interest rate environment.