Loan growth outpaces deposits—will banks be compelled to hike FD rates?
Anshika Kayastha , Subhana Shaikh 5 min read 14 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
In the September quarter, loan and deposit growth remained strong across public, private, and small finance banks. However, advances outpaced deposits for most major lenders, provisional data show, indicating a renewed gap between credit and deposit growth.
Mumbai: Indian banks' growth in deposits kept pace with loans in the first quarter of the fiscal year but slipped in the second, returning to the trailing trend seen in the last two years, provisional numbers for Q2 , the quarter ended September, show. This may spell funding challenges for banks but could be good news for depositors.
