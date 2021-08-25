MUMBAI : In continuation of the government’s policy to push credit across sectors, boosting consumption and economic growth, state-owned lenders would conduct another round of outreach programme in October, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

In September 2019, Sitharaman had nudged state-run lenders to reach out to customers and signal their willingness to lend during the festive season. The first phase of the “loan mela" was conducted during 1-9 October across 250 districts to help meet credit demand during the festival period. This outreach programme was part of a series of measures taken by the government to boost demand, amid concerns over slowing economic growth.

“Banks would go to have the credit outreach conducted like they did earlier. In order to keep up the momentum of the stimulus we are giving, we have also asked the banks to go out there and give credit to people who want to borrow from them," she told reporters after meeting heads of public sector banks.

The finance ministry had said in a statement on 3 December 2019 that public sector banks (PSBs) have disbursed loans worth ₹2.39 trillion in November to non-bank lenders, large and small businesses, as well as farmers, and ₹2.52 trillion in October, for a total of ₹4.91 trillion in the two months.

“This year too, from a date which will be determined sometime in October, there will be credit outreach in every district of the country," she added.

Asked if the tepid loan growth despite a plethora of credit-push schemes could derail the government’s plan of maintaining stimulus momentum, Sitharaman said it was too early to conclude whether there is lack of credit demand.

“We have been addressing credit requirements of small and medium businesses in particular in various ways. Banks have shown extreme nimbleness in reaching out. I am telling banks to go ahead with credit outreach from October. I do not think it is time yet to conclude that there is no credit pick-up," she said.

Non-food credit stood at 6.17% as on 30 July, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India. While bankers blame it on the lack of demand and stronger credit underwriting, analysts believe it is a mix of that and banks’ reluctance to lend. However, banks expect that as economic activity revives, demand for credit will witness an uptick.

The finance minister said she has asked banks to look into the credit requirements of sunrise sectors. Fintech, she said is an area where banks are quite a lot of work, and it is a sector that requires a lot of assistance. That apart, she said banks have been requested to come up with specific plans for the North Eastern states.

“There is a matter of concern that banks have recognized. In eastern states like Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and somewhat even West Bengal where current and savings account (CASA) deposits are piling up, banks should now give the facility of greater credit expansion," said Sitharaman.

Collectively public sector banks have all done well, she added.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to remove the cap of ₹9,284 for PSU bank family pension and has put a uniform limit of 30% of the salary drawn. Depart of Financial Services (DFS) secretary Debasish Panda said on Wednesday that earlier the scheme had slabs of 15%, 20% and 30% of the pay that the pensioner drew at that point in time and was capped at ₹9,284.

