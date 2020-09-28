1) The top court asked the Centre to bring the decision on record and circulate the affidavit to the parties in a batch of pleas challenging interest on deferred instalments. The Centre informed the top court that the matter has received very serious consideration and the decision making process is atan advanced stage. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that it would hear the batch of pleas filed by various industries, trade associations and individuals on 5 October. The PILs are seeking an extension of the moratorium period and waive off interest on the repayment of the loan amount in view the COVID-19 pandemic.