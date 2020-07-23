Loan moratorium may be extended for some stressed sectors

Separately, both government and RBI are considering allowing banks to restructure company loans without having to set aside funds to cover potential losses as a one-time exemption. “We are in intense engagement with RBI for a one-time restructuring of debt and finances for businesses. The process to ascertain the level of stress, whether Stress 1 or Stress 2 or NPA is underway," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last month. The idea is to help businesses exit the crisis honourably, she added.