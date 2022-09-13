Loan settlement does not attract TDS liability on banks: CBDT

Similarly, a company in which public is substantially interested need not deduct tax at source while issuing bonus or right shares. “The implication of this clarification will be that a company in which a public is not substantially interested will be required to deduct tax at source while issuing bonus or right shares despite such receipt of bonus or right shares being not taxable in the hands of the shareholders," explained Ved Jain, tax expert and former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The reasoning given in this circular for exempting a company in which public is substantially interested in equally applies to a private company in which public is not substantially interested in.