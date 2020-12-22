Loan sharks abuse debtors

When P. Sunil, a software engineer in Hyderabad, was sacked in the middle of the pandemic, he looked but couldn’t find work.

And when he defaulted on loans from money lending apps, the hounding began by debt collectors.

They sent out messages about him to everyone on his contacts list. On 18 December, Suresh took his own life. He was just 28.

Earlier this month, Abhishek Makwana, a writer on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, killed himself after being harassed for repayment by a loan app.

“They started humiliating my brother similarly – they called up his contacts in his phone to insult him," said Jenis Makwana.

According to activists who are in touch with borrowers facing similar issues, most of these are Chinese apps, and their recovery tactics are “very aggressive".

Save Them India Foundation has filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court against such apps. It says the apps download contact lists, photos and other data from borrowers’ phones.

“Our plea is to ban lending apps that Chinese companies operate and also direct Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to strictly regulate unruly recovery agents that are using illegal methods," said Pravin Kalaiselvan, chairman, Save Them India Foundation.

The Reserve Bank has strict guidelines on the conduct of recovery agents. But hardly any lender or their appointed agency follows them.

Lenders are not allowed to forward cases to agencies if a customer has raised any grievance until the lender settles the complaint. If the bank fails to act within 30 days, the borrower can contact the banking ombudsman.

Lenders are supposed to inform borrowers when they initiate recovery proceedings. They must also provide borrowers with the name of the recovery agency or agent. Agents can only contact the borrower between 7am and 7pm, and they cannot turn up unannounced. Also, lenders are responsible for the actions of recovery agents, even if they are third-party.

If a recovery agent wants a meeting, the borrower must decide the place and the agent must respect their privacy and behave civilly. The agent must carry an authorization letter from the bank for the meeting. All lending institutions—banks, NBFCs, peer-to-peer lenders and asset reconstruction firms—must follow the guidelines.

But, according to Kalaiselvan, the guidelines are not followed by any of the lenders.

If a recovery agent violates regulations, a customer must first approach the lender. If the customer is unsatisfied with the response, they should write to the banking ombudsman.

“File a police complaint if agents continue to trouble borrowers," said M.S. Kamath, secretary, Consumer Guidance Society of India.

In many cities, residents can also file a complaint online. Experts said if agents call from numbers outside the country, customers should tell the cybercrime cell of the local police.

Experts advise against avoiding calls from recovery agents as this gives them an excuse to visit. “Whenever you communicate with a lender, it is best to approach the nodal officer, and not the customer care—ensure all of it is through email," said Kamath.

