Bad loans may rise to 9.8% at India’s lenders: draft RBI report

The upside for banks is that large borrowers may not be the main source of stress, although their share may remain high. Potential recoveries from past defaulters, a low restructured loan pile, and a likely pick-up in credit growth may help banks bring down their toxic loan pile. As such, banks have shored up provisions against risks from covid in FY21. “Banks have already made contingency provisioning against much of the stress from the pandemic. These contingency provisions could be drawn down this year. Need for incremental provisioning is lower now," said Anand Dama, an analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Coupled with the increase in capital during FY21, banks are likely to emerge stronger despite the pandemic. Analysts have upgraded the earnings estimates of large banks, anticipating an improvement in their overall profitability in FY22. Dama believes that recoveries from large bad loans may also help banks in improving profitability.

