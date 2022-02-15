Unaccounted-for outstanding loans from Dhani Loans and Services Ltd (earlier known as Indiabulls Consumer Finance Ltd ) have begun mysteriously appearing on the credit history of many individuals, who claim that they have never borrowed from the online lender.

According to complaints lodged by borrowers that point to instances of identity theft at a mass scale, these loans have seemingly been taken in the past six months through fraudulent customer details where only the Permanent Account Number (PAN) was found to be genuine. Some affected borrowers have now approached cybercrime authorities and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for redressal.

Mint spoke to several individuals who said they have no idea how the loans have been attached to their PAN numbers. While one said his issue has been resolved a day ago, others are yet to see resolution.

“I noticed that my credit score has kept dropping since November 2021. A closer look at the loan details revealed there were two loans from IVL Finance wrongly attributed to me," said Surya Tripathi, a 30-year-old pharma company employee from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Indiabulls Consumer Finance Ltd was earlier called IVL Finance Ltd. Dhani is an entirely online personal loan offering, providing customers with money directly in their bank accounts, according to its website.

Two separate Dhani loans are part of Tripathi’s credit history now, affecting his credit score and his ability to borrow in future.

Credit scoring is the process of assessing the creditworthiness of a potential borrower. Experts recommend that consumers check their credit scores regularly, at least once a quarter.

In another instance, Dileep Kumar a resident of Delhi said that he found out in November last year that a Dhani loan was attributed to him whereas he had never applied for one. Kumar said he immediately wrote to the support team of Dhani, informing them of the anomaly and then escalated it to the RBI ombudsman a month later.

Immediately after the RBI complaint, he received mail from the grievance redressal team of the lender.

"With reference to your RBI Complaint, we would like to inform you that as per the preliminary investigation it has been observed that your KYC documents have been tampered and been misused for availing a loan facility from our company," said the email Dhani’s grievance team sent on 13 January. Mint has seen a copy of the mail.

The company also said that it is “not a party to the alleged act" and has “duly followed the prescribed operating guidelines, regulations while conducting its business". It added that it has initiated steps to remove the loan reference from Kumar’s credit information company records.

“So far, it has been removed from one credit information company’s report, while others are yet to," said Kumar, a 32-year-old software engineer.

The company has gone slow in onboarding new customers in the last one month as it wanted to tighten its processes, said a person aware of the development, adding that the lender has also decided to write off such loans after verifying claims. He added that the issue is not limited to Dhani and has affected other fintech lenders as well.

“It has come to our notice about a few cases where unscrupulous people have used other people’s PAN and thus credentials from credit bureaus to take a loan through the fintech operation on the app," a spokesperson for Dhani Loans and Services said in an emailed response.

The lender, the spokesperson said, is speaking to all the complainants and establishing if there has been a case of identity theft, then rectifying their records in the credit bureaus immediately. The statement said that Dhani has given small transaction finance loans to over 3.5 million people in the last 12 months and 99.9% have gone to genuine people who have benefited from this offering.

