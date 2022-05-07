Loans to become dearer as these banks hike lending rates. Details here

In a surprise move on May 4, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4% after nearly two years of keeping the rate at which it lends to commercial banks steady. In addition, the central bank also raised the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4.5% to suck out ₹85,000 crore of excess liquidity from the banking system.

