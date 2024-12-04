Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, explained: The Lok Sabha on December 3 debated the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, spearheaded by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as per a PTI report.
Notably, Sitharaman proposed the bill in Parliament on December 3 and was approved for presentation by a voice vote. The finance minister said that since 2014, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have been “extremely cautious” so that banks remain stable. “The intention is to keep our banks safe, stable, and healthy, and after 10 years, you are seeing the outcome,” she stated.
During the debate on the bill, it faced criticism from the opposition for being a “step towards privatisation”, the report added.
We examine the particulars of this amendment, which was proposed during this month's Parliament's Winter Session.
Moving the bill for consideration and passing, Sitharaman said that it would “strengthen governance in the banking sector and enhance customer convenience with respect to nomination and protection of investors”, but opposition MPs were unconvinced.
Among the vocal critical comments came from TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who described the amendment as a “donkey passage towards privatisation of the Indian banking sector.” He also raised concerns over cybersecurity, the need for robust IT and fraud detection systems, and “strict adherence to data privacy regulations.”
“While the bill ostensibly seeks to improve bank guarantees and investor protection, its real intent is to reduce the government’s minimum holding in public sector banks from 51 to 26 per cent,” Banerjee argued.
Banerjee's concerns about cybersecurity were echoed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who demanded a government response on what measures are being taken to tackle rising cyber frauds.
Chidambaram also raised the issue of the “tyranny of KYC”, saying that it should be stopped as multiple calls as people receive multiple calls from banks for KYC updating annually, despite no change in details. “In order to make life easier for the customer, they must simplify and mandate that if there is no change (in KYC), there is no reason to update your KYC multiple times in a year,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.