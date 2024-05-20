Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Are banks closed in Mumbai today? Check here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Banks will remain closed in Mumbai today due to the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, branches of all the PSU and private banks in the Mumbai region will remain shut on Monday, May 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Mumbai, banks will remain closed in the Belapur and Lucknow regions due to Lok Sabha Elections phase 5 voting today. A total of 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories will go to polls on Monday.

Today's polling will decide the fate of 695 candidates contesting elections in these constituencies. The fifth phase of polling is underway in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank Holiday on May 20 It is worth noting, that banks will not remain closed across India. Apart from the three regions mentioned, banks will not remain closed in other parts of the country. The RBI has categorised bank holidays in three types, ie Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!