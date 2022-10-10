MUMBAI : The latest 50-basis point (bps) hike in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate has pushed existing home loan borrowers to choose between paying higher monthly instalments or continue repaying the loan for a significantly longer period.

An analysis by financial services marketplace BankBazaar showed how borrowers would lose out if they opted to keep the equated monthly instalment (EMI) unchanged and extended the tenure to account for the 190-bps hike between May and September.

Borrowers who took a ₹50-lakh home loan for 20 years at 7% in the last two years have seen the rate increase to 8.9%. If they keep the tenure fixed but opt to increase the monthly outgo, the total additional interest payment over the loan’s lifetime will be ₹14 lakh. In contrast, borrowers must pay EMIs for an additional 184 months if they choose to extend the tenure with unchanged EMIs. The extra interest outflow, in this case, will be a staggering ₹71 lakh.

“The first preference of a lender is always to increase the tenure as it does not stress the repayment capacity since salaries do not increase every other month," said Adhil Shetty, chief executive, BankBazaar.

However, once the total repayment period reaches the age at which the borrower is expected to retire, banks cannot increase the tenure any further. So, for instance, if the loan is modelled such that a borrower repays till the age of 60, rate hikes would mean higher EMIs as the loan tenure will typically not be greater than the retirement age.

Experts said banks would need to work with a mix of increasing tenure and EMIs. Shetty pointed out that it is healthy to regularly prepay a home loan since a prepayment of 5% principal outstanding every year on a 20-year loan ensures it gets repaid in 12 years.

A senior banker said repo rate changes were so frequent that many banks had not run the process of seeking the consent of borrowers on whether they wanted higher EMIs or longer repayment tenure. As a result, the tenure was extended unilaterally, and the monthly outgo was kept unchanged so that there was no sudden stress on borrowers.

“Some banks have extended the tenure of the loan so that EMIs do not change," the banker said, adding that now that the terminal repo rate seems to be in sight—maybe after one more hike—the exercise to sit with the borrower and work out a mix of tenure increase and EMI hike would be done. That said, I think a section of borrowers would seek longer repayment periods, the banker said, requesting anonymity. “Those who borrowed when rates were at their lowest after covid did not anticipate such quick rate hikes. However, we are yet to see any meaningful stress in the portfolio."

Meanwhile, banks continue to see new home loan borrowers. To woo new mortgage customers, State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a 15-25 bps concession between 4 October 2022 and 31 January 2023. India’s largest lender had offered home loans at 6.7% in September last year, and its card rates now begin at 8.55%, albeit before the festive period discount.

Bankers said there was no change in demand for home loans so far. Their optimism stems from the fact that housing sales have seen robust growth. Data from real estate services firm Anarock showed 88,230 housing units were sold across the top seven cities in Q3 of 2022—a 4% quarterly increase and 41% annual rise.

“The appetite for homeownership has remained undeterred, with maximum sales being driven by end-users. There has been increased new supply by leading, listed developers, who also reported robust housing sales," said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group.