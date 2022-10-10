Longer tenure may mean higher payouts for mortgage borrowers3 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 11:47 PM IST
Borrowers who took a ₹50-lakh home loan for 20 years at 7% in the last two years have seen the rate increase to 8.9%
MUMBAI : The latest 50-basis point (bps) hike in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate has pushed existing home loan borrowers to choose between paying higher monthly instalments or continue repaying the loan for a significantly longer period.