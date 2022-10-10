Longer tenure may mean higher payouts for mortgage borrowers

“Some banks have extended the tenure of the loan so that EMIs do not change," the banker said, adding that now that the terminal repo rate seems to be in sight—maybe after one more hike—the exercise to sit with the borrower and work out a mix of tenure increase and EMI hike would be done. That said, I think a section of borrowers would seek longer repayment periods, the banker said, requesting anonymity. “Those who borrowed when rates were at their lowest after covid did not anticipate such quick rate hikes. However, we are yet to see any meaningful stress in the portfolio."