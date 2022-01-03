Looking to rent a bank locker? Know all about the new rules before opting for it

Bank locker new rules: If you are considering opting for a bank locker, then it’s important to understand the new rules that have been effective 1 January 2022. In September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued revised guidelines on safe deposit locker and safe custody article facilities provided by banks. . "The revised instructions will come into force with effect from 1 January 2022 (except where otherwise specified) and be applicable to both new and existing safe deposit lockers and the safe custody of articles facility with the banks,"the central bank had said in a notification.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}