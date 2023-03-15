Low-cost homes hit by rate hike spree3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Home loans of up to ₹30 lakh formed 45% of loans disbursed between January and February, down from 60% between April and June 2022, according to estimates by SBI research
Fewer customers are taking out loans to buy so-called affordable homes after several back-to-back interest rate hikes, with demand slackening sharply in the last few months, according to senior bankers and data analyzed by State Bank of India’s research wing.
