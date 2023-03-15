Low-cost homes hit by rate hike spree

Bankers said moderating demand is the intended consequence of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) trying to slow stubbornly high inflation through the 250-basis point (bps) cumulative repo rate hike since May last year. Given that the higher rates would impact low-income borrowers more than their wealthier counterparts, demand for affordable housing loans has dipped more, they said. Home loans of up to ₹30 lakh formed 45% of loans disbursed between January and February, down from 60% between April and June 2022, according to estimates by SBI research. For loans above ₹50 lakh, the share has increased to 25% from 15% of fresh housing loans in the same period. This, the report said, indicates there is an emerging asymmetry in the home loan market. “We have used a bottom-up approach to estimate the share of affordable housing in the incremental loan portfolio of ASCB (all scheduled commercial banks) after adjusting for the market share of the leading players and banks in the retail space over the last three years," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI.