Lower capital requirements for bank loans to NBFCs to ease funding woes
Summary
- The RBI had in November 2023 hiked risk weights on banks’ exposure to NBFCs by 25 percentage points, over and above the risk weight associated with the given external rating. It had also raised the weights on certain consumer credit segments. On 26 February, the RBI rolled back the hike.
The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to ease rules on bank loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has been driven by a slowdown in credit flow to these entities, which have been facing a funding crunch amid systemic liquidity deficit and rising asset quality stress in small-ticket and microfinance loans, analysts said.