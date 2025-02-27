Lower capital requirements for bank loans to NBFCs to ease funding woes

The central bank had in November 2023 hiked risk weights on banks’ exposure to NBFCs by 25 percentage points, over and above the risk weight associated with the given external rating. RBI had then also hiked the weights on certain consumer credit segments such as personal loans and credit cards. On 26 February, it rolled back the hike in risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs and also certain microfinance (MFI) loans. The revised risk weights will be effective 1 April 2025.