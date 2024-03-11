L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit and 5 other NBFCs surrender registration certificates to RBI
The other 5 NBFCs which surrendered their CoR are Marudhar Food & Credit, Creative Intra, Jinvani Trading & Investment, Manjushree Fincap, and Shruti Financial Services
L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and five other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have surrendered their certificates of registration to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
