L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit and 5 other NBFCs surrender registration certificates to RBI

L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and five other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have surrendered their certificates of registration to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following this, the RBI cancelled their Certificate of Registration (CoR) as they ceased to be a legal entity after amalgamation, merger, dissolution or voluntary strike-off.

In December 2023, L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) had announced the completion of merger of subsidiaries L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit, and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee, with itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The other five NBFCs which surrendered their CoR are Marudhar Food & Credit Ltd, Creative Intra Ltd, Jinvani Trading & Investment Company, Manjushree Fincap, and Shruti Financial Services.

In a separate statement, the RBI said it has cancelled CoR of four NBFCs -- Nimisha Finance India, R.M.B. Finance Company, Suyash Finovest, and Kamdhar Leasing and Finance Ltd.

These four companies cannot transact the business of a non-banking financial institution, the central bank added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NBFCs should be mindful of poor underwriting standards and risks emerging from increased lending exposure to one segment, RBI deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao had said in February.

He also cautioned NBFCs against peer-to-peer (P2P) lending practices, which are not in line with regulatory guidelines.

“NBFC-P2Ps have been observed to underplay the risks through various means such as promising high/ assured returns, structuring the transactions, providing anytime fund recall facilities, etc. Let me make it clear that any breach of licensing conditions and regulatory guidelines is non-acceptable," he had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rao also said that NBFCs should focus on maintaining the quality of their loan portfolio.

“In pursuance of high growth, there seems to be a tendency among the NBFCs to get the customers on board with oversimplified underwriting processes. While the ease and convenience for a borrower is very important, this should not come at the cost of underwriting standards," he had said.

