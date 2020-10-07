M Rajeshwar Rao appointed as deputy governor of RBI

He has been associated with the Reserve Bank since 1984, holding various positions. He took charge as an executive director of the central bank in 2016. At present, he is in charge of the internal debt management, financial markets operations, international and secretarial departments at the central bank. Prior to taking over this position, Rao was the chief general manager, financial markets operations department. He has previously held charge of the risk monitoring department. His vast experience makes him a front runner for the post.