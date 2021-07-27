Macquarie downgrades Axis Bank to neutral

MUMBAI : Brokerage firm Macquarie Securities has downgraded Axis Bank stock to neutral following its disappointing first quarter performance. In its research report, Macquarie said the private sector lender reported lower than expected net profit of ₹2,160 crore owing to higher credit costs and lower margins.

“We are cutting FY22-24E EPS (earnings per share) by 8-9% driven by a ~20bp (basis point) increase in credit costs and a 10-20bp reduction in margins. Our TP remains unchanged as it is largely based on our sustainable ROE (return on equity) of 15.7% which remains unchanged, said Macquarie in its report.

The private sector lender reported net interest margins of 3.46% at the end of June quarter compared to 3.56% in the previous quarter. Margins during the quarter were impacted by product mix and interest reversals. The report noted that nearly 85% of the disbursements in the last year have been in the secured segment which seemed to have weighed on margins.

Credit cost, which is the amount the bank expects to lose because of standard credit risks, increased to 2.1% at the end of June quarter compared with 1.9% in the previous quarter. Axis Bank’s cost-to-income ratio for Q1FY22 stood higher at 43% compared with peer banks.

“The main issue is that Axis Bank’s credit costs have been stubbornly high, and margins also have been in a narrow range of 3.4-3.6% and failing to show improvement. As a result, we believe lower margins and higher credit costs now have become a structural issue. We are finding it difficult to explain as to why Axis Bank, relative to larger peers, is unable to improve return ratios as it seems paradoxical that lower margins and higher credit costs seem to coexist here," Macquarie added.

Axis Bank saw deterioration in its asset quality in the quarter due to the second wave of covid-19 pandemic. The gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 3.85% in the June quarter as against 3.7% in the previous quarter. The bank’s gross slippages jumped 23% sequentially to ₹6520 crore largely contributed by slippages from the retail portfolio.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.