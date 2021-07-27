Macquarie downgrades Axis Bank to neutral

“The main issue is that Axis Bank’s credit costs have been stubbornly high, and margins also have been in a narrow range of 3.4-3.6% and failing to show improvement. As a result, we believe lower margins and higher credit costs now have become a structural issue. We are finding it difficult to explain as to why Axis Bank, relative to larger peers, is unable to improve return ratios as it seems paradoxical that lower margins and higher credit costs seem to coexist here," Macquarie added.