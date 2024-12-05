Mahaparinirvan Diwas bank holiday: Are banks in Maharashtra closed on December 6 for Mahaparinirvan Diwas? No, it is not a public holiday. As such, all public and private banks in the state, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will function as usual.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas pays tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. This year marks the 67th anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar's death.

As we are in the first week of the last month of this year, let's take a look at the bank holiday schedule for December.

We bring you the full likely state-wise list of bank holidays for December 2024.

Notably, during the last month of this year, in addition to the festive, regional, and national holidays, all banks (public and private) will be closed for two Saturdays and five Sundays.

Check With Local Bank Branch for Confirmed List Customers should note that since bank holidays in India vary from state to state, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule and make preparations in case of emergencies.

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekends or other holidays— unless notified to users for particular reasons.

Customers can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

December 2024 has at least 17 listed holidays (including weekends) for banks. There are also some long weekends ahead, so plan your bank visits accordingly. Here is the December 2024 bank holidays full list:

Full List of Bank Holidays in December 2024 December 1 - Sunday (pan India)

December 3 - Friday - Feast of St Francis Xavier (Goa)

December 8 - Sunday (pan India)

December 12 - Tuesday - Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 14 - Second Saturday (pan India)

December 15 - Sunday (pan India)

December 18 - Wednesday - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19 - Thursday - Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 22 - Sunday (pan India)

December 24 - Tuesday - Christmas eve (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 25 - Wednesday - Christmas (pan India)

December 26 - Thursday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 27 - Friday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 28 - Fourth Saturday (pan India)

December 29 - Sunday (pan India)

December 30 - Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)