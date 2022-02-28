Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking /  Mahashivratri 2022: Banks to remain shut in these cities on March 1

Mahashivratri 2022: Banks to remain shut in these cities on March 1

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST Livemint

Maharashtra has declared a bank holiday on Mahashivratri, on March 1. Other states where Mahashivratri holds prominence are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab

Mahashivratri 2022: Banks in India are closed during public holidays while some are closed on state-specific-specific holidays. Gazetted holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti banks are closed across the country. Whereas on festivals like Mahashivratri banks holidays are state-centric.

Here's a list of states which will observe a holiday on Mahashivratri is:

In Tamil Nadu, people will walk barefoot for 14 kilometres to reach Lord Shiva's Annamalaiyar temple on top of the hill.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, special rallies are held in various cities of the state to honour4 the Lord.

A popular Mandi fair will be organised in Himachal Pradesh during Mahashivratri. And, in Madhya Pradesh's Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, which is said to be one of the most venerated shrines of the Lord also celebrates Mahashivratri.

Mahashivratri will also be observed as a bank holiday in Gujarat.

