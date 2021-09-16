Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Mahindra Finance enters vehicle leasing business

Mahindra Finance enters vehicle leasing business

Premium
Mahindra Finance said it aims to make the process of ownership convenient for consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Livemint

  • Mahindra Finance will operate under the brand name ‘Quiklyz’, denoting the changing mindset on mobility

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance) on Thursday forayed into the vehicle leasing and subscription business.

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance) on Thursday forayed into the vehicle leasing and subscription business.

The new vertical would operate under the brand name ‘Quiklyz’, denoting the changing mindset on mobility, it said.

The new vertical would operate under the brand name ‘Quiklyz’, denoting the changing mindset on mobility, it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to the company, with the process of owing a vehicle at an inflection point, consumers now want to access vehicles earlier in their life and upgrade their vehicles faster than ever before.

“Leasing and Subscription model offered by ‘Quiklyz’ provides exactly that; where consumer pays a monthly fee to access the vehicle of their choice across all car brands, at a lower price point vs. regular car ownership. Corporate and businesses are also looking for alternate ways to have access to vehicles which can match their requirements without the burden of traditional ownership models," it said.

Ramesh Iyer, vice-chairman and managing director, Mahindra Finance said it aims to make the process of ownership convenient for consumers both for individual and corporate segments alike.

“I am confident ‘Quiklyz’ will add substantial value to our existing financial business portfolio as we aspire to tap all emerging opportunities in this space," said Iyer.

Turra Mohammed, senior vice-president and head (leasing and subscription) at Mahindra Finance said a very important set of consumers for its new business will be the millennials who aspire to not only owning a vehicle, but to do so in a hassle-free manner.

“‘Quiklyz’ will provide that convenience while allowing them to frequently change or upgrade to newer models entering the market without any down payment. For corporates as well, leasing is fast emerging as a viable option both for providing cars to their employees and obtaining vehicles for their business use," said Mohammed.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Has Clubhouse plateaued before it peaked?

Premium

Managing money vital for earnings from gigs

Premium

Zoho to hire up to 2,000 people for rural offices

Premium

The app that’s making Dish TV investors see red

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!