Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with SBI for faster home loan approvals as well as to offer special discounts to customers and employees of both the companies.

"As part of the agreement, which includes various co-promotional activities and outreach initiatives, customers and employees of SBI and Mahindra Lifespaces will be able to avail the benefits of faster home loan processing and approvals, and special discounts and schemes,"the press release said.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces and Mr. Shreekant, Chief General Manager and Head of the Real Estate vertical of State Bank of India.

Mr. Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with State Bank of India to make Mahindra homes more conveniently accessible to customers and employees of both companies. Our partnership is aligned to our joint goal of enabling home ownership and boosting customer confidence through innovatively designed, green-certified homes and accelerated credit delivery."

Mr. Shreekant, Chief General Manager and Head of the Real Estate vertical of State Bank of India said, “State Bank of India has already approved Mahindra Lifespaces projects across MMR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Nagpur. With this partnership, homebuyers stand to benefit by saving on the expenses incurred on obtaining TIR (Title Investigation Report) and valuation, for approved projects. A shorter turn-around-time on sanctioning of such loans is one of our key USPs."

