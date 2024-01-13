Makara Sankranti: Is it a bank holiday? Check here
January 2024 has a total of 16 bank holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays off. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.
This Monday, January 15 is Makara Sankranti and as many may wonder if it is a bank holiday, the simple answer is yes – in some states. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and each bank have put out their lists confirming holidays in the month, including the weekends – the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.