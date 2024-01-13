Makara Sankranti: Is it a bank holiday? Check here

This Monday, January 15 is Makara Sankranti and as many may wonder if it is a bank holiday, the simple answer is yes – in some states. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and each bank have put out their lists confirming holidays in the month, including the weekends – the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The harvest festival is also known by other names in different states. Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu are all celebrated on the same date – January 15. Please check with your local banks for their holiday list.

January has a total of 16 holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays off. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.

When are the holidays? Here are the weekend dates where banks will be shut — January 7 (Sunday), January 13 (Second Saturday), January 14 (Sunday), January 21 (Sunday), January 27 (Fourth Saturday) and January 28 (Sunday).

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in January 2024:

Date Day Occasion Region 1 January Monday New Year Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong 2 January Tuesday New Year celebrations Aizawl 11 January Thursday Missionary Day Aizawl 12 January Friday Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary Kolkata 15 January Monday Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad 16 January Tuesday Thiruvalluvar Day Chennai 17 January Wednesday Uzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday Chandigarh and Chennai 22 January Monday Imoinu Iratpa Imphal 23 January Tuesday Gaan-Ngai/Netaji’s Birth Day Imphal and Kolkata 25 January Thursday Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali Chennai, Kanpur and Lucknow 26 January Friday Republic Day All across India

Bank Holidays List The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

