Making sense of rebound in credit disbursal

The pick-up in credit support comes despite the RBI’s tight monetary policy approach. The central bank has raised the repo rate by 1.9% i.e. from 4% in April 2021 to 5.9% in September 2022, leading to a rise in the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR). MCLR, a benchmark interest rate, is the minimum lending rate below which a bank is not allowed to lend. As of October 2022, MCLR for SBI on one-year and three-year loans have increased to 7.95% and 8.25% from 6.95% and 7.3% in May 2021.