Manappuram Finance looks to take MFI arm Asirwad public

From a loan book of just ₹300 crore and a few lakh customers across 115 branches in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka when it was bought over, the company has over 1,030 branches across 314 districts in 23 states (excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and a loan book of over ₹5,358 crore as of 2020-end, of which over ₹1,000 crore is in Tamil Nadu alone.