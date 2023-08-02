McKinsey expects return on assets of banks to fall in 24-30 months

McKinsey expects return on assets of banks to fall in 24-30 months2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Return on assets of the banking system, a measure of profitability in relation to assets, stood at 1.1% in FY23, up from -0.2% in FY18 and 0.9% in FY22.
Mumbai: Indian banks are likely to post a lower return on assets, between 0.85 and 1%, in the next 24-30 months as net interest margins (NIMs) contract due to repricing of deposits, showed an analysis by McKinsey & Co.
