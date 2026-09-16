Mumbai: The introduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions on the unified payments interface (UPI) could help the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) push retail use cases for the central bank digital currency (CBDC), especially for key subsidy transfers. Higher adoption of the digital currency is also seen easing some burden off the over-strained UPI.
Fee on UPI may nudge retail users towards central bank digital currency
SummaryMDR on UPI transactions can boost adoption of central bank digital currency, or e-rupee, as merchants seek free alternatives.
Mumbai: The introduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions on the unified payments interface (UPI) could help the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) push retail use cases for the central bank digital currency (CBDC), especially for key subsidy transfers. Higher adoption of the digital currency is also seen easing some burden off the over-strained UPI.
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Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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