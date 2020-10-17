Meet Sashidhar Jagdishan, new CEO of HDFC Bank who will take charge this month

Fondly known as Sashi, Jagdishan has been a part of the HDFC Bank since 1996. He joined the bank as a manager in the finance division in 1996 and went on to become the finance head in 1999. Subsequently, he was appointed as the chief financial officer of HDFC Bank in 2008. "Sashi has played a critical role in supporting the growth trajectory of the bank," the lender stated.