Meet Sudhakar Malli, RBI's new Executive Director and banking supervision veteran

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sudhakar Malli as an Executive Director (ED), effective October 1, 2026, the bank said in a statement. He will succeed Suman Ray.

Prior to his promotion, Malli was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Supervision at the central bank.

Malli is a career central banker with around three decades of experience, including more than two and a half decades in the supervision of banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and co-operative banks.

What is Sudhakar Malli's experience? Malli has extensive experience in financial-sector supervision, having worked across the supervision of banks, NBFCs and co-operative banks for over 25 years. He also has around five years of supervisory experience in overseas jurisdictions.

In addition to his supervisory responsibilities, Malli has worked in the area of Currency Management during his career at the RBI.

Role as Executive Director As Executive Director, Malli will oversee the Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment) at the RBI.