From Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems to ABG Shipyard, top-50 defaulters owe over ₹87,000 crore to lenders2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
India's top 50 loan defaulters owe ₹87,295 crore to banks; Gitanjali Gems is the biggest defaulter.
India's top-50 loan defaulters owe ₹87,295 crore to banks and financial institutions, according to the Union Finance Ministry. Fugitive Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems is the biggest wilful defaulter owing ₹8,738 crore to banks, followed by Era Infra Engineering Limited owing ₹5,750 crore, REI Agro Limited ₹5,148 crore, ABG Shipyard Limited ₹4,774 crore, and Concast Steel and Power Limited ₹3,911 crore.
