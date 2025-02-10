Industry
Microlenders went on a lending frenzy. The moment of reckoning has arrived
Gopika Gopakumar , Anshika Kayastha 7 min read 10 Feb 2025, 05:20 AM IST
Summary
- Funding squeeze, Karnataka's plan to curb coercive recoveries and rating downgrades have worsened the stress for the MFI sector
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Microfinance companies are facing the threat of a funding squeeze as banks and non-bank lenders have already slowed lending to them. Karnataka’s plan to curb aggressive recovery practices has added to the uncertainty. According to industry experts, downgrades of three major microlenders only increases the risk of further defaults and rating cuts.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less