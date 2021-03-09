MFIs request RBI to bring banks under the same code of conduct

Among the changes sought by Sa-Dhan are parity among lender groups on regulations related to borrower indebtedness, loan size, loan pricing and loan tenure
Sa-Dhan, an industry body representing microfinance institutions (MFIs) has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), suggesting that the code of conduct applicable to them should also apply to universal banks and small finance banks engaged in micro lending.
These and a clutch of other suggestions were sent by the organisation as inputs to the central bank’s proposed relook at microfinance regulations. Universal banks and small finance banks enjoy a regulatory arbitrage in micro loans. While NBFC-MFIs are tightly regulated, the same guidelines are not applicable to banks.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on 5 February that RBI will come out with a consultative document harmonising the regulatory frameworks applicable to various regulated lenders (NBFC-microfinance institutions, scheduled commercial banks, small finance banks and NBFC–investment and credit companies) in the microfinance space.
Among the changes sought by Sa-Dhan are parity among lender groups on regulations related to borrower indebtedness, loan size, loan pricing and loan tenure. Current regulations restrict the overall indebtedness of a borrower at ₹125,000 for microfinance lenders, whereas banks do not have any such limit. Sa-Dhan said it has requested the central bank to put in place this indebtedness limit for all categories of micro lenders.
At present, microfinance institutions can charge a maximum interest rate of 10 percentage points over its cost of funds and for MFIs with loan books of less than ₹100 crore, the spread could be a maximum of 12 percentage points. Sa-Dhan has suggested that in case of banks, the average base rate of the institution plus a risk margin could be used to price micro loans.
Microfinance lenders have been seeking a harmonised regulation that encompasses all kinds of micro lenders and not just NBFC-MFIs. The idea here is that since banks now have a much larger exposure to such loans, they should be subject to the same set of regulations. At present, NBFC-MFIs have a market share of 32%, while banks command a share of 42% of the micro loan segment.
Mint reported on 8 February that uniformity in rules is being sought since Bandhan Financial Services turned into a bank in 2015 and several other micro lenders converted into small finance banks.