MFIs request RBI to bring banks under the same code of conduct

Sa-Dhan, an industry body representing microfinance institutions (MFIs) has written to the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ), suggesting that the code of conduct applicable to them should also apply to universal banks and small finance banks engaged in micro lending.

These and a clutch of other suggestions were sent by the organisation as inputs to the central bank’s proposed relook at microfinance regulations. Universal banks and small finance banks enjoy a regulatory arbitrage in micro loans. While NBFC-MFIs are tightly regulated, the same guidelines are not applicable to banks.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on 5 February that RBI will come out with a consultative document harmonising the regulatory frameworks applicable to various regulated lenders (NBFC-microfinance institutions, scheduled commercial banks, small finance banks and NBFC–investment and credit companies) in the microfinance space.

Among the changes sought by Sa-Dhan are parity among lender groups on regulations related to borrower indebtedness, loan size, loan pricing and loan tenure. Current regulations restrict the overall indebtedness of a borrower at ₹125,000 for microfinance lenders, whereas banks do not have any such limit. Sa-Dhan said it has requested the central bank to put in place this indebtedness limit for all categories of micro lenders.

At present, microfinance institutions can charge a maximum interest rate of 10 percentage points over its cost of funds and for MFIs with loan books of less than ₹100 crore, the spread could be a maximum of 12 percentage points. Sa-Dhan has suggested that in case of banks, the average base rate of the institution plus a risk margin could be used to price micro loans.

Microfinance lenders have been seeking a harmonised regulation that encompasses all kinds of micro lenders and not just NBFC-MFIs. The idea here is that since banks now have a much larger exposure to such loans, they should be subject to the same set of regulations. At present, NBFC-MFIs have a market share of 32%, while banks command a share of 42% of the micro loan segment.

Mint reported on 8 February that uniformity in rules is being sought since Bandhan Financial Services turned into a bank in 2015 and several other micro lenders converted into small finance banks.

